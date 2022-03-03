Gail Talanian O’Reilly to Receive Armenian Assembly’s Distinguished Humanitarian Award on May 19

BOSTON — The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) will honor Gail Talanian O’Reilly with the Distinguished Humanitarian Award on Thursday evening, May 19, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge.

A longtime Assembly supporter and life trustee, O’Reilly has served as a Board Member, Development Chair, Vice Chair, and Endowment Chair, providing her time and talent to the mission of the organization.

“Gail has always worked for positive outcomes — whether it is working to address basic needs during a humanitarian crisis, like the 1988 earthquake in Armenia, to providing hope and economic opportunity through projects in Armenia. Gail’s commitment and dedication in helping advance and strengthen U.S.-Armenia relations is to be commended,” said Assembly President Carolyn Mugar.

“The Assembly was fortunate to benefit from Gail’s unique insights and her invaluable role and work during her tenure on the Assembly’s Board. Gail never hesitated to reach out to people and explain to them the importance of the Assembly and listen to their recommendations,” stated Assembly Co-Chairs Anthony Barsamian and Van Krikorian. “We look forward to honoring Gail this May with the Assembly’s distinguished humanitarian award,” they added.

The daughter of Nevart and the late Charles Talanian, Gail has continued her parents’ professional legacy in both real estate and property management, as well as through her commitment to Armenia and Artsakh. She is the founder of Made in Armenia Direct. The project, which is now owned and operated by Armenia-based entrepreneurs, employs Armenian artisans to create handmade crafts and preserve Armenia’s indigenous artistry. Gail, a recipient of The Ellis Island Medal of Honor, was also an instrumental figure in the launch of the Armenia Tree Project.

She has served as a public school teacher, a Town Meeting Member, and is currently a volunteer for the Winchester League of Women Voters and Massachusetts League of Women Voters. Gail’s commitment to promoting representative democracy, free and fair elections, and democratic values has been a lifelong undertaking.