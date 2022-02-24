Songs and Dances from the Region of Dikranagerd

In the Villayet of Diyarbakir on the eve of the Genocide there were 106,867 Armenians who lived in 249 localities with 148 churches and 10 monasteries.

The districts of Palu and Chermoug were incorporated in the Diyarbakir Villayet after 1884.

Aradzani will present songs and dances from towns and villages of Palu, Chnkoush, Dikranagerd and Lijeh. At the end of the program there will be a reenactment of a Dikranagerd wedding.

To support this rare presentation of songs and dances by attending. Donation is $20. You can also give your support with a memorial donation in memory of a loved one. For a donation of a $100 or more the name of your loved one will be included in the program under memorial donations you will receive an Aradzani dance DVD and you will receive a complimentary ticket to the event.

If you have family heirlooms such as pictures, embroidery etc. and would like these items presented that day contact Robert at rharout@msn.com

The Aradzani Dance Group of the Armenian Church of the Holy Martyrs has a repertoire of 120 dances of pre-1915 Historic Armenia. Most of these dances are endangered. To preserve these dances in 2011 and 2013 Aradzani produced two instructional/performance dance DVDs. The DVDs can be found in various bookstores and libraries included in this list are the Library of Congress in Washington DC, the National Library of Armenia and the Gulbenkian Library in Jerusalem etc.