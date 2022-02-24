Komitas Trio in Concert at Fresno State

FRESNO — The Komitas Trio will perform in recital as part of the Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concert Series at Fresno State. The performance will take place on Friday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall on the Fresno State campus.

The concert is co-sponsored by the Armenian Studies Program of Fresno State and the Thomas A. Kooyumjian Family Foundation.

This concert marks the debut performance of the newly established Komitas Trio, comprising leading Southern California-based musicians of Armenian heritage and formed with the mission of championing the music of Armenian composers alongside that of other great masters. Its members include violinist Aroussiak Baltaian, cellist Garik Terzian and pianist Michael Krikorian, a Fresno native who gave his acclaimed solo debut on the series during the 2019-2020 season.

Educated at prestigious institutions including California State University, Fresno, the Manhattan School of Music, University of Southern California, the Komitas Conservatory in Armenia, and the Guildhall School for Music and Drama in London, these three colleagues have been active with great success as performers, pedagogues, competition adjudicators, and recording artists in North America, Europe, and Asia.