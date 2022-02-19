  TOP STORIES WEEK   07
 

AGBU Houston Holding Hoedown Social Gathering in March

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
HOUSTON — The AGBU YP Houston Hoedown is a three-day social gathering of Armenian young professionals from across Texas, the US, and Canada. The Hoedown, which consists of nine unique events including a rodeo, a Brad Paisley concert, a honkytonk, a brunch buffet, and a tour of the oldest craft brewery in Texas, has been designed to maximize new friendships, fun, and philanthropy. Over the three-day event, you will experience the best of Houston (the fourth largest city, as well as the most diverse city in the US), along with a charm that only the great state of Texas can provide.

Proceeds from the AGBU YP Houston Hoedown will be directed to AGBU EmpowerHer in support of the AGBU Women Entrepreneurs (WE) Program in Artsakh. For tickets or more information, please visit: https://agbuevents.org/houstonhoedown

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
