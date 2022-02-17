Where East Meets West: Hakob Karapents’s The Book of Adam

Karapents’s protagonist may be endlessly searching, yet there is no confusion or uncertainty in his search. Nourian lives two loves. True to his vision that “no happiness lasts,” both end, but not before they give him the satisfaction of a fully lived life. With his first wife, Meline, Nourian fathers two children, “the most priceless creatures in the world.” His second love ends tragically when his second wife, Zelda, falls off the magnolia cliff she climbs up to pick magnolias, a symbol of their love, to celebrate “the happiest day of my life. New husband, new baby, new book.” Zelda would like to raise her children in Armenia so they will be “exempt from the pain of duality.”

The translation could not be timelier. With the recent Artsakh war, the theme of displacement and exile has acquired a new relevance. One would hope that in a world where exile is increasingly the norm, there would be a greater sense of belonging for the masses. Yet, at this historical moment, that seems to be a very distant possibility.

The Book of Adam is beautifully written. Karapents penetrates deep into the world of his characters and recreates their experiences through beautifully dramatized scenes. The flashbacks to Nourian and Meline’s courtship and to their parting are a masterful recapping of the lovers’ twenty-one-year-long relationship. No less captivating are Karapents’s descriptions of the fields, the meadows, and the forests of Vermont and Connecticut, as Nourian and Zelda drive north along the Hudson River, leaving behind the smog and the soot of New York. His, “After the Tappan Zee Bridge, nature began to open up and curve like a pregnant woman,” is simply exquisite. Karapents’s unique ability to tell a story makes it impossible to put the book down. “Nourian embraced Zelda, rocking like a mourner, took her body into his arms and into the bedroom” in the cottage in Vermont, foreshadows Zelda’s tragic death.

The novel reads smoothly in translation. Ghazarians has a good ear for the rhythms of English prose. However, nostalgic for Karapents’ seductive Eastern Armenian, I interrupted my reading of the novel a few times to read one of his short stories in Armenian. Returning to the English translation was not in the least disappointing.

The Book of Adam is an Armenian novel. It opens with Karabakh, “the abode of my forefathers,” and closes with Karabakh without which, Nourian’s son Vahe believes, “there won’t be an Armenia.” The cottage in Vermont where Adam and Zelda go to celebrate the beginning of their new life together recalls Geghard. Nonetheless, ever-present in the book is the promise of “new winds, new suns, new sprouts.” Nourian’s unequivocal, “I made a mistake coming here,” and his inward smile at Zelda’s total devotion to him and the “enduring, constant miracle of rebirth,” are not contradictions. They are simply affirmations — of both the pain and of the beauty of life.

I would like to add a note about the title of the novel. The Book of Adam, the title of the fictional novel the fictional Nourian writes, is to me a clear indication that Karapents’s novel of the same title is autobiographical. Like Nourian, Karapents left his hometown of Tabriz, in Iran, and lived in exile his entire life. While this fact neither adds to nor detracts from the literary merit of the book, it does help highlight the theme of exile, and gives universality to the “sheer loneliness of humanity” the novel constantly evokes. Nourian will always grieve for his children’s “torment as human beings.”