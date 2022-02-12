Erik Bazinyan Takes On Reinaldo Paniagua in Montreal on March 3

By Francisco Salazar

MONTREAL (The Ring) — Unbeaten super middleweight Erik Bazinyan is preparing himself to breakthrough this year and emerge as a strong contender.

Before facing the upper echelon of the division, Bazinyan must get past once-beaten Reinaldo Paniagua March 3 in a 10-round bout at the Casino de Montreal in Bazinyan’s hometown of Montreal, Canada.

Bazinyan (26-0, 20 knockouts), who is originally from Yerevan, Armenia and now resides in the Montreal suburb of Laval, has defeated modest opposition on his way to building an unbeaten record. In his last bout on June 6, Bazinyan stopped gatekeeper Scott Sigmon in round 2. He has stopped 11 of his last 12 opponents.

The 26-year-old has defeated the likes of David Zegarra, Alan Campa and Saul Roman, all of whom were stopped or knocked out.

Bazinyan has worked with trainer Marc Ramsey to improve his skill-set to complement his punching power. Eye of The Tiger Management is confident Bazinyan is ready to take that next step later this year.