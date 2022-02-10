  TOP STORIES WEEK   06
 

Sona Ghazaryan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenia Lawmaker Decries EU’s €2b Pledge for Azerbaijan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
30
0

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) —  Lawmaker from Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party Sona Ghazaryan has slammed the European Union’s €2b financial assistance package for Azerbaijan.

Ghazaryan’s comments on February 8 came just days after Azerbaijan announced plans to erase Armenian traces from medieval churches in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

“I’d like to tell the international community that this policy pursued by Azerbaijan is a challenge to the decision of the UN International Court of Justice on the application of urgent measures, adopted on December 7, 2021,” Ghazaryan said.

“I would especially like to remind our partners in the European Union that they are in fact sending $2.1 billion to a country that stands out not only for its authoritarian regime, but also for its policy of vandalism against its neighbors and the destruction of our historical and cultural monuments.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
