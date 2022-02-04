  TOP STORIES WEEK   05
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
05

Week

Latest articles of the week
Bishop Miguel Angel Alba Diaz, left, with Archbishop Hovnan Derderian
Community

One Step Closer to Establishing a Mission-Parish in La Paz, Mexico (Baja California)

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
37
0

BURBANK, Calif. — The Diocese of the Armenian Church of Mexico was transferred to operate under the jurisdiction of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America in November 2014. Diocesan Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian has made several pastoral visits to the Armenian-Mexican community in Mexico City following the transfer. On October 30, 2017, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II paid his inaugural pontifical visit to Mexico City.

Dn. Harout Markarian, far left, Dn. Bishop Miguel Angel Alba Diaz, 3rd from left, and Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, 4th from left

The Diocesan Primate, accompanied by Diocesan Executive Director Dn. Harout Markarian and representatives of the mission parish, traveled to La Paz, Mexico (capital of Baja California) this week where they were welcomed by Roman Catholic Bishop Miguel Angel Alba Diaz of the city of La Paz. Bishop Diaz was briefed about the establishment of the Armenian-Mexican community and was introduced to the members of the mission parish.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Vardenis Troubled due to External and Internal Tribulations
Discover more cities:
Mexico
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.