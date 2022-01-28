Levon Afeyan Appointed Honorary Consul of Armenia in Quebec

MONTREAL — Levon Afeyan has been appointed by the Republic of Armenia as its honorary consul in Quebec.

He is an active member of the Montreal Armenian community who over the years has been involved with all major organizations, including the St. Gregory the Illuminator parish, where he was chairman of the parish council at one period, the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) and the AGBU Alex Manoogian School and the Tekeyan Cultural Association.

Levon Afeyan is the brother of Dr. Nubar Afeyan, the Boston-based entrepreneur and philanthropist lately much in the news because of the biotech company Moderna which he cofounded.