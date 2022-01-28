  TOP STORIES WEEK   04
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
04

Week

Latest articles of the week
Levon Afeyan
Community

Levon Afeyan Appointed Honorary Consul of Armenia in Quebec

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
25
0

MONTREAL — Levon Afeyan has been appointed by the Republic of Armenia as its honorary consul in Quebec.

He is an active member of the Montreal Armenian community who over the years has been involved with all major organizations, including the St. Gregory the Illuminator parish, where he was chairman of the parish council at one period, the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) and the AGBU Alex Manoogian School and the Tekeyan Cultural Association.

Levon Afeyan is the brother of Dr. Nubar Afeyan, the Boston-based entrepreneur and philanthropist lately much in the news because of the biotech company Moderna which he cofounded.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: consul
People: Levon Afeyan
SHARE
Previous Armenian Heritage Presented at Moscow’s ‘Musical Folklore of the Peoples of the Commonwealth of Independent States’ Exhibition
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaCanada
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.