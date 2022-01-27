FBI Raids Home of Texas Rep with Deep Ties to Azerbaijan

By Mike Levine
WASHINGTON (ABC News) — The federal grand jury probe that led to the raid of Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar’s home and office in Texas this week has begun issuing subpoenas, seeking records about a wide array of U.S. companies and advocacy organizations, many of them with ties to Azerbaijan.
Among the information being sought, according to one subpoena reviewed by ABC News, are records related to the congressman, his wife Imelda, and at least one of his campaign staffers.
An attorney representing Cuellar, Joshua Berman, told ABC News that “the congressman and his family are fully cooperating” with the investigation. On Wednesday, January 19, after the FBI raids in Laredo, Texas, an aide to Cuellar said the congressman is “committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.”
The subpoenas issued in recent days came from a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C.
The FBI and Justice Department have declined to discuss the investigation or describe its scope.