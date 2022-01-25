President Sarkissian’s Resignation Sparks Speculation, Raises More Questions

“We and others called it a velvet revolution,” Sarkissian reminisced to reporters from RFE/RL in an interview on the one-year anniversary of the event. “I often call it a revolution in the Armenian way … We are Armenians and we are different from many others in that we manage to carry out dramatic changes, including revolutions, in a very humane manner, without clashes, without tragedies, which of course hugely impressed the world.”

The president’s actions during and immediately following the 44-day Second Karabakh War have been both praised and criticized by observers. Despite making several international trips, including to NATO headquarters and Brussels at the height of the fighting, Sarkissian came under fire for not utilizing this vast network of influential world figures more effectively to pressure Azerbaijan into a ceasefire. He was also criticized by both pro-government and opposition commentators for his ambiguous stance during the political unrest following the ceasefire. Sarkissian was praised for using the apolitical nature of his office to call for unity in the face of instability, but also spoke out in favor of replacing the current government with a technocratic one, sparking calls for his resignation by government figures and some civil liberties watchdogs.

Among the president’s most difficult calls was the controversy over the dismissal of then-Chief of the Army General Staff, General Onnik Gasparyan in February 2021 for involving the military in civilian political matters. Sarkissian’s ultimate decision to neither sign the dismissal nor reject it –– choosing instead to submit a separate question to the Constitutional Court –– almost led the country towards a constitutional crisis, with pro-opposition lawyers even challenging the legitimacy of his Presidency in court, but ultimately led to his brokering of a deal between the Government and opposition forces to organize fresh snap elections. These elections, held on June 20, 2021, saw Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government retain a comfortable parliamentary majority in what international observers deemed “competitive and generally well-managed [elections] within a short timeframe.”

Sarkissian remained neutral during the pre-election campaign, calling on voters to “Vote fairly and freely, and reckon with only and nothing but your conscience.” Post-election, the President and Prime Minister seemed to have publicly reconciled their differences, exchanging encouraging remarks with each other.

Throughout this presidency, Sarkissian has tried to position himself as a head-diplomat for the country, while also promoting scientific advancement and education, pushing his signature policy: “Quantum Politics.” In the aftermath of the war, Sarkissian went on a frenzy of diplomatic trips, mostly to the European Union and to the Gulf States, which sought to help Armenia position itself as a credible partner in the midst of increasing regional rivalry between the Gulf countries and Turkey. These trips contributed to the announcement of several large-scale strategic investments from the UAE, and a symbolically significant meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

However, at times, the president’s diplomatic overtures seem to have coincided with business interests as well. Sarkissian has been accused by environmentalist groups such as Ecolur of having intimate links to the gold mining giant Lydian International which had won a controversial concession to exploit the Amulsar mountain in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor region. In fact, Sarkissian served both as director of the company and board member in between stints as Armenian ambassador to the UK. Sarkissian repeatedly defended his role in the mining project as a use of his network to attract investment and job creation to the Armenian nation. The mine did indeed hire up to 1700, mostly local, employees and injected almost $1billion into Armenia in the form of state taxes, local corporate social responsability (CSR) projects and other investments. However, the company’s future remains unclear following a restructuring in the wake of environmentalist protests.