Will There Be an Armenian Diaspora in 100 Years’ Time?

Victims of Their Own Success

Interestingly the diasporas that assimilate and disappear are the ones that have the greatest success and face the least amount of persecution (excluding pogroms and genocide), such as the Armenian diaspora in India.

“They are the victims of their own success,” said Derluguian.

Today the US, Russia and France constitute the main parts of the diaspora. In all three, Armenians are not persecuted nor live in ghettos.

“Ask yourself, what are the chances of your kids marrying an Armenian? And then their kids? And if someone is only one quarter Armenian [ethnically] or less even, then what keeps them attached to their Armenian part?” asked Derluguian.

Multi-Ethnic Armenians

However, the prospects are not all negative. Preserving one’s ethnic roots in the 21st century has become decidedly easier with civilized nations now accepting of and open to multiculturalism.

“Over the last 20 or so years it has even become ‘cool’ to have a second identity [ethnicity],” said Derluguian.

Those with only partial Armenian heritage are often just as, if not more, enthused about their heritage as full blown Armenians living abroad or in Armenia. Indeed, those that marry into an Armenian household tend to adopt themselves into the new culture.

“One of the things that surprised me most when I first visited the Armenian community in the US, was how active American, Mexican etc. women that married Armenian men were in the Armenian community including the Armenian Church,” said Derluguian.

Indeed, these diaspora institutions (the church, schools etc.) have been and continue to be the backbone of the Armenian communities abroad and their ongoing existence is crucial to preserving the diaspora.

The Pleasure Principle

“Being an Armenian in the diaspora can’t be too difficult,” said Derluguian.

This alludes to the pleasure principle which dictates that people seek maximum pleasure and minimum pain. In the case of the Armenian diaspora, this includes emotional pain attached to the negative situations associated with Armenia.

“Armenia and being an Armenian has to be an attractive prospect [either economically or culturally]. Armenia needs to generate ‘cultural products,’” said Derluguian, adding, “everyone knows/knew the Sabre Dance [by Aram Khachaturian]. This made Armenians feel proud to be associated with that.”

As such much depends on the success of the Armenian state which in turn heavily depends on the level of involvement from the diaspora. The latter is arguably the Armenian state’s greatest economic asset and potential and is so far heavily underutilised for a variety of reasons.

“It must be a mutually reinforcing ascendant relationship. Without a successful national state diaspora could dissipate as soon as in another generation or two, yet the Republic of Armenia is unlikely to succeed without the diaspora either,” said Derluguian.

Connection Is Vital

Of the three fundamentals — peasantry, segregation (ghettos) and an independent homeland — that kept the Armenian identity alive over several thousand years, only one truly exists today.

In order for the Armenian diaspora to have longevity, its members need to have strong links with the Armenian diasporan organizations and institutions.

Beyond, and indeed perhaps instead of that, even a small level of attachment to the Republic of Armenia will strongly foster the Armenian identity into the next generation/s regardless of how multi-ethnic an individual might be. Things such as an Armenian passport or a home in Armenia will almost certainly solidify a person and their family’s connection to their Armenian roots.

The realities of the 21st century with its technological and social advances make preserving the Armenian diaspora easy and hard in equal measure.

Unlike in times gone by, Armenians are no longer forced together to form a diaspora. It is now a choice. Equally unlike in times gone by, Armenians are no longer facing persecution and active pressures to assimilate. Therefore, it is a free choice and one that is the diaspora’s to make.

