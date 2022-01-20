TCA Congratulates Western Diocese and Its Primate Archbishop Derderian on 95th Anniversary

WATERTOWN — The Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada (TCA) congratulates Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, and the entire diocese, on the 95th anniversary of the diocese. In a special message sent to the archbishop this January, the TCA Central Board points out how important this diocese is for the Armenian people, as it is home to one of the largest communities of Armenians outside of Armenia, and praises its efforts at preserving the faith of the Armenians and their survival as a people, while connecting them to the Armenian heritage and the surviving motherland.

The TCA Central Board leaders note that the expansion of the diocese and the active nature of its parishes indicate that the spiritual leadership of the diocese is fulfilling its role in an exemplary fashion. They observe that the foundations of the diocese are firmly rooted in the blessings and prayers of the renowned Catholicoi Khrimian Hayrig and Kevork V.

The TCA Central Board concludes with wishes for an even brighter future for this diocese and all those it serves.