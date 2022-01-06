  TOP STORIES WEEK   01
 

Dr. Vartiter Kotcholosian Hovannisian: A Message of Appreciation

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
On the occasion of the Karasunk/40th Day Requiem for Dr. Vartiter Kotcholosian Hovannisian, her family expresses its deep-felt gratitude for the outpouring of personal testimonies,cards and flowers, and generous contributions of $70,000 to Orran (www.orran.org), Armenian Educational Foundation (www.aefweb.org), and Armenian Center for National & International Studies (www.acnis.am).

The family also extends its appreciation to President Armen Sarkissian, Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, and Consul General Armen Baibourtian for their kind words of consolation.

May Vartiter’s memory be blessed and her all-embracing humanity and compassionate service act as a guiding beacon for us all.

—The Richard Hovannisian and Nazik Messerlian Families

 

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
