Berj Najarian Launches Organization Dedicated to Preserving Cultural Identity through My Cause My Cleats

By Angelique Fiske

BOSTON (patriots.com) Last year, Berj Najarian took a step out of his comfort zone and into the spotlight “to raise awareness for Armenians under attack.” The support Najarian received was swift and passionate. The winning bid for his sneakers last year was the highest since the NFL established the My Cause My Cleats campaign.

This set the groundwork for Najarian to take his activism a step further. Najarian announced the launching of Who We Are, an organization that will support those who are committed to preserving, creating, learning, and sharing cultural identity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who We Are (@whoweare_org)

While for Najarian that cultural identity is Armenian, Who We Are is a multi-cultural initiative that will celebrate people’s uniqueness and similarities.