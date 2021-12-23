Metro Detroit Couple To Tell Story of Armenians in Music

DETROIT — Can music heal? That’s the question husband and wife filmmakers Lisa Hagopian and Eric Harabadian are asking in their upcoming documentary, “We Thrive.”

The documentary, which they are working on now, will highlight Armenians in Michigan who have made their career or their avocation in the music world — not only Armenian music, but Classical, rock, pop and more. Hagopian and Harabadian’s thesis is that many Armenians have found music as a way to move on from the scars of a troubled past.

“We started the project a few months ago, and it came out of conversations that Lisa and I have been having,” said Harabadian.

Hagopian and Harabadian were born and raised in the Metro Detroit area; they had recently finished a documentary “Paradise Boogie,” about the past, present and future of Detroit’s blues scene. (Music fans around the country will recognize the classic song Boogie Chillun from radio and countless films, TV shows, and even commercials, but few may realize that it is by Detroit’s John Lee Hooker, rather than a Chicago bluesman.)

Eric Harabadian is a musician and guitarist, who has played rock, blues, and even some jazz. He had a band called Chain Reaction for some 30 years, playing the local bar scene. But he also always took an interest in Armenian music growing up as his grandmother always played it at home. Of course, the Detroit area has no lack of live Armenian music, from numerous wedding bands to well-respected church choirs.

The duo says they were fortunate enough to get Paradise Boogie on local public television, and were thinking “more about a personal story” since the first two were more music oriented. “Lisa wanted to not do another music documentary,” Harabadian states. “We were thinking about doing an environmental topic.”