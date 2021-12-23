Baci di Dama (Lady’s Kisses) from St. John Armenian Church Women’s Guild

Preparation:

Adjust oven racks to upper middle and lower middle positions and heat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Process hazelnuts, flour, sugar, cornstarch, and salt in food processor until finely ground, about 30 seconds. Add butter and vanilla and process until dough comes together, about 30 seconds. Transfer dough to counter and divide into four pieces. Working with one piece at a time, press into a 10” by 1” rope. Cut the rope into 20 half-inch pieces, then roll the pieces into balls and space them 1” apart on prepared sheets.

Repeat with remaining dough. Bake until edges are lightly browned,10-12 minutes, switching and rotating pans halfway through baking. Allow cookies to cool completely on trays before touching them as they’ll be very soft and will need to harden before filling.

Microwave chocolate chips in small bowl at 50 percent power, stirring occasionally, until melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Spread 1/4 teaspoon chocolate over bottom of half of cookies then top with remaining cookies, pressing lightly to adhere. Let chocolate set about 15 minutes before serving.

Makes 40 sandwich cookies. These cookies may be stored in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

Armenian Cuisine: Preserving Our Heritage Cookbook

Over 450 tested recipes from the Detroit metropolitan Armenian community, updated using modern techniques and equipment. Detailed description of cooking and baking methods including tips for preparation. $35 with free shipping.

Women's Guild strives to nurture fellowship and service to our Church and community through a variety of activities and events. Your funds will help us continue outreach activities in Armenia such as sponsoring orphans and supporting Mer Doon, which provides young women with a safe home and instructs them in life skills.

