The Armenian Advantage: The Past, Present and Future of Chess

Just like her, children today who are interested and/or talented can go to study chess with a tutor, at a chess camp, or one of the various chess schools and academies in the country. WGM Gevorgyan noted that for younger children, there are many opportunities to take classes and study chess for free. Armenia of course, made history by becoming the first country in the world to mandate the teaching of chess in public school in 2011, though the impact of classes has yet to be fully understood, as the first generation to have taken them is too young to see a result.

As far as other chess “infrastructure,” Armenia is fortunate to have grandmasters and highly ranked players who coach at chess schools or privately. Youth who have talent typically go to additional lessons where they solve more intense puzzles, learn advanced techniques and work with tougher coaches. In some instances, as early as middle school, players with potential choose to either intensify their chess studies or focus on school. Those who choose the path of chess of course still stay in school but prioritize chess.

The support of the government matters quite a lot as well in the advancement of chess in Armenia. After all, former president Serzh Sargsyan is the president of the Armenian Chess Federation, and previously the state was seen as the main supporter of developing chess talent in the country. Today however, Grandmaster Levon Aronian sees governmental neglect towards the advancement of chess, and cites mismanagement by the Pashinyan administration as his reason for leaving Armenia to represent the United States. WGM Gevorgyan noted that when Aronian left, Armenia lost not only a powerful player, but an important role model. He was someone children and young adults looked up to and aspired to be like. Gevorgyan feels strongly about the importance of having such role models and emphasized that “a role model shows what was once thought impossible, is in fact possible.” Victories such as hers in 2011, for example, no doubt inspire other girls to take up chess in Armenia and for the country to take women chess players more seriously.

As far as other challenges chess players face today, WGM Gevorgyan noted that there are limited opportunities for Armenians to compete with international competitors in Armenia and internationally. This is a big contrast with European players, who have more tournaments hosted in their home countries and less financial costs associated with attending competitions. However, Armenia stands out in the world by being one of the few countries where full time chess players can make a living. The country also has a Research Institute of Chess to study the psychological, educational, and sociological issues of chess education – an institution unique to the country. Though the world has much to learn from Armenia, one thing WGM Gevorgyan feels Armenians need to learn from the world is how to better recognize and celebrate its successes. “We are doing incredible things, we just need to show people more about it,” she explained. Other countries are using the regained popularity of chess during the pandemic to publicize and showcase their achievements, not only through traditional media but also with live streams of their games on the internet.

Though Armenia is a fertile ground for developing world class players and has a legacy for doing so, it’s obvious not every child is destined to become a grandmaster. So why encourage children to study chess and not something more “practical”? For Armenians, chess is seen as a way to teach kids how to think critically, creatively, use logic, and manage their time — and preliminary studies show this to be true. Maria Gevorgyan herself is in fact researching the impact of chess education as a part of her doctorate thesis in pedagogy. Though research is ongoing, it seems Armenia’s investment in chess, whether it produces a grandmaster or simply a more well-rounded individual, appears to be a worthy one, and as such remains an integral component of modern Armenian society.