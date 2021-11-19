  TOP STORIES WEEK   46
 

IFS leadership receives $100,000 donation from the San Francisco Bay Area Artsakh Task Force Humanitarian Aid Committee. Left to Right: Sona Baghdasaryan (IFS), Tatevik Yaghjyan (IFS), Christyne Davidian (SFBAATF-HAC), Angelique Arzoumanian (SFBAATF-HAC), Dicko Shahvekilian (SFBAATF-HAC), Narine Galstyan (IFS), Hrayr Sarkissian (SFBAATF-HAC)
Armenia & Karabakh

San Francisco Bay Area Artsakh Task Force Raises $100,000 for Insurance Foundation for Servicemen

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SAN FRANCISCO – On Friday, November 12 the San Francisco Bay Area Artsakh Task Force Humanitarian Aid Committee (SFBAATF-HAC) donated $100,000 to the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen in Armenia (IFS) at Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian School in San Francisco, CA.

Earlier this year, SFBAATF- HAC hosted a virtual fundraising event which raised $100,000 for wounded Artsakh soldiers and families of fallen soldiers.

The first-ever “For Our Soldiers” virtual gala and auction attracted over a few hundred attendees. Participants enjoyed touching musical performances, listened to encouraging messages from Archbishop Hovnan Derderian and Bishop Torkom Donoyan and watched moving personal messages from Artsakh soldiers.

The donations went through the nonprofit foundation, Friends of the Armenian Soldier and Family (FASF), and then sent to the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen in Armenia (IFS). IFS is a non-governmental organization that provides monetary compensation to the families of deceased and wounded soldiers in Armenia and Artsakh.

The San Francisco Bay Area Artsakh Task Force (SFBAATF) was established in October 2020 in response to the 2020 war in Artsakh with a specific focus on providing assistance to Artsakh by coordinating regional efforts. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/BayAreaArtsakhTaskForce.

