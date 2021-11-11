NAASR to Host Webinar on Avedis Derounian Archive at NAASR

BELMONT, Mass. — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will present a webinar on “The Avedis Derounian Archive at NAASR: A Vital Resource on US-Based Extremism” on Thursday, November 18, at 7 p.m. (Eastern)/4 pm (Pacific).

Researchers who have delved into the Derounian archive for their own work and are well qualified to reflect on what it tells us about Derounian’s times and are own will discuss his legacy.

The webinar will be accessible live on Zoom (registration required) and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel.

This special program will be moderated by Michael Bobelian, author of Children of Armenia: A Forgotten Genocide and the Century-long Struggle for Justice (Simon & Schuster, 2009) and Battle for the Marble Palace: Abe Fortas, Earl Warren, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon and the Forging of the Modern Supreme Court (Schaffner Press, 2019), and a member of the NAASR Board of Directors.

A panel of experts will share their in-depth knowledge of Derounian and the historical context for his “undercover” investigations.

Guido Jimenez-Cruz, writer and filmmaker, currently working (with Leslie Dann) on “Under Cover: My Four Years in the Nazi Underworld of America.”