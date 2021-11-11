Moscow Confirms Plans for Aliyev-Pashinyan Talks:

MOSCOW (RFE/RL) — The Kremlin has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to organize fresh talks between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan one year after brokering a ceasefire that stopped the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Yes, such a meeting is being prepared, and it is prepared in the format of a video conference,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Interfax news agency on Sunday.

Peskov gave no date for the talks. He told reporters on Monday that it is still not clear when the video conference will likely take place.

Armenia and Azerbaijan did not immediately confirm the announcement. In televised remarks aired late on Sunday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that no meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has been scheduled for November 9, which will mark the first anniversary of the ceasefire.

An Armenian media outlet reported late last month that during the upcoming talks Aliyev and Pashinyan will sign two Russian-drafted documents announcing the start of the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the opening of transport links between the two South Caucasus states.

Pashinyan met in Yerevan on Friday, November 5 with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, a co-chair of a Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani task force dealing cross-border cargo traffic. Overchuk said that the group has made important decisions. Armenia and Azerbaijan will “retain sovereignty over roads passing through their territory,” he stressed.