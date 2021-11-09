US Department of State Condemns New Killing of Armenian Civilian, Calls for Return of POWs, Continued OSCE Minsk Group Negotiations

WASHINGTON – The US Department of State condemned the killing of an Armenian citizen near Shushi, which happened yesterday, November 8, when an Azerbaijani soldier opened fire on Armenian civilians working on fixing a damaged water pipes near the road leading to Shushi in Artsakh. As a result, one civilian was killed and three others reported injured. The latter are being treated at Stepanakert’s hospital.

“We condemn the violence that caused the death of an Armenian civilian,” the Department of State announced on its Twitter account.