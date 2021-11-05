The Pure Spirit of ‘Zulali’ Appears on the Big Screen

By Lilit Shahverdyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN – The long-waited movie “Zulali” was released on October 21 in Yerevan. The film is about personal hardships in the small community of Berd in the Tavush region and explores the mysteries hidden within the walls of a tiny village house.
The depiction of a harsh destiny and love are accompanied by the melodies of Tigran Mansuryan, who returned to composing music for cinema after many years. Narine Abgaryan, the author of the eponymous novel on which the film is based, and the film’s producer and director Hayk Ordyan are both intimately familiar with Berd as natives of Tavush.
Ordyan started his career as a documentary filmmaker in Armenia and abroad and produced movies in Russia, China and other countries. “I decided to attempt a feature film and pondered long about the plot I wanted to bring to the big screen,” asserted Ordyan. A chance meeting with Abgaryan in Moscow sealed the destiny of “Zulali,” which Ordyan thought had the potential to become a competitive feature film. Emphasizing the significance of the film, he added, “It was very much mine, very natural. I grew up in the same environment, surrounded by the same characters, the same mindset, and dialect.”
“Zulali” attracted the producer with its complexity and varied layers which “can be put together as a mosaic” and seemed an appealing subject for the big screen. It explores the difficulties of life in small communities where everything is connected and one careless step alters the whole course of events. The film is based on the stories and memories of three main characters, Zulali, Akir and Nazaros, through which the cruel fate of a family is unveiled. Despite all the difficulties they face, the villagers are able to overcome them together, living loving and taking care of one another.