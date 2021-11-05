The Pure Spirit of ‘Zulali’ Appears on the Big Screen

Ordyan always kept in touch with the book’s author, Narine Abgaryan, who provided her assistance in every aspect, starting from mental support to choosing the characters. “I showed Narine all the photographs of the actors and the scripts because her opinion was always essential for me,” states Ordyan, “and we worked together on shaping the language of the movie.” Though the novel was written in Russian, the producer decided to use the local Armenian dialect for the film in order to make the film more authentic. “We used the language of Tavush to get closer to the peculiarities of the region,” explained Hayk, “but made the dialect lighter, so it would be understandable for everyone.”

Cooperation with Abgaryan came easily for Ordyan through their mutual attachment to Tavush. Later, the two also became close with Hermine Stepanyan, who plays the title character, as she also hails from there.

In the film, the title character loses her ability to speak due to a family tragedy, and Stepanyan said that she was able to capture her character thanks to a strong relationship with Ordyan. “It was a challenging role that I was afraid to perform,” she said, “but Hayk had my back, and he helped me overcome all my fears.”

Zulali’s role was complex, full of distinct emotions, thoughts, and actions, and the film set a path of self-discovery for Stepanyan. “After reading the book, I tried to understand the essence of Zulali,” added Stepanyan. “I realized that she represents nature, and I also became a part of that nature.”

Zulali never kept silent. She always talked to herself, to Akir and to Nazaros, yet no one could hear and understand her, because it all happened in her imagination and dreams. One of the villagers, however, took advantage of Zulali’s weakness and raped her. Soon, little Nazaros was born, who became the pillar of his family, helping his aging grandfather Akir and Zulali in every possible way.

During the course of the shoot, the characters appeared amidst surroundings of magnificent mountains and valleys. Returning to everyday life after the movie was a new hurdle they encountered: “Living like Zulali would be difficult for actors,” said Hermine, “and we had to shift the things to back where we initially started.”