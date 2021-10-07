  TOP STORIES WEEK   40
 

Sen. Jeff Flake
Armenian GenocideCommunityInternational

Chairman Menendez Presses Ambassador to Turkey Nominee Flake on Genocide Affirmation

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
62
0

WASHINGTON — During the confirmation hearing of former US Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) to serve as the next US Ambassador to Turkey, on September 28, the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ), pressed Flake on Turkey’s ongoing denial in light of US affirmation of the Armenian Genocide by President Joe Biden, reported the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly).

Menendez stated that “for many decades, the Armenian Genocide has been denied by the descendants of those who perpetrated it. In 2019, the Senate recognized the Armenian Genocide for the first time. In April of this year, on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, President Biden joined us in acknowledging this truth. In the past you’ve voted against resolutions that recognized the Armenian Genocide. Will you join this body and the Administration in reaffirming the Armenian Genocide?”

Flake responded: “Yes.”

Menendez continued: “If you’re confirmed, will you reiterate that commitment on April 24, which is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day?”

Flake responded: “I will.”

In addition, Menendez, along with his colleagues, raised a number of concerns about Turkey’s continued intentions to purchase additional Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft weapons systems, which military analysts have determined compromise NATO and US security. They also raised questions about Turkey’s visible lack of respect for human rights and freedom of the press, with more journalists in prison that any other country, with the exception of Communist Party-controlled China.

In light of Turkey’s continued pursuit of Russian weaponry and flouting of NATO disapproval, the importance and need for instituting the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) were emphasized on a bipartisan basis.

In addition, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) asked how Senator Flake would advance democratic values and human rights, while Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) expressed concerns that “President Erdogan has taken Turkey way off track and in the wrong direction, both with respect to NATO commitments overall, as well as other malign actions in the region and undermining human rights at home… We also have seen him aiding and abetting the attacks against Armenia.”

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) noted that Senator Flake will “have a difficult balancing act” as there are a lot of issues to “hold Turkey accountable for, from Cyprus to the repression of religious minorities, to ongoing tensions with Greece, to Armenian Genocide recognition.”

In his written testimony, Senator Flake stated that: “If confirmed, I will encourage Turkey to support efforts to find a sustainable long-term solution to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and encourage peaceful and diplomatic resolutions to disagreements in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

“We applaud Chairman Menendez’s commitment to human rights, democratic values and the importance of US affirmation of the Armenian Genocide,” said Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny. “In addition, it remains critically important for the US to continue to support the Armenian people in the face of ongoing aggression and threats emanating from Azerbaijan and Turkey,” Ardouny added.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
