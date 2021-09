Seventeenth-Century Paintings Return to Windsor Castle after 150 Years

By Grace Witherden

WINDSOR, United Kingdom (Ascot Windsor & Eton Express) – Visitors at Windsor Castle will get to see two newly conserved paintings by the mysterious 17th-century Armenian artist Marcos. The paintings have been installed in the King’s Dining Room at Windsor Castle for the first time in 150 years. They were last recorded within the castle in the early 1870s.

Marcos is otherwise unknown and it is not known how or when the paintings arrived in England. They were first recorded as hanging at Windsor Castle in James II’s inventory in 1688, and subsequently hung at Kensington Palace and Hampton Court Palace.

The striking portraits underwent a conservation work to remove yellowed varnish.