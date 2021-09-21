Armenia Takes Azerbaijan to International Court of Justice

By Ani Avetisyan

YEREVAN (OC Media) — Armenia has filed a case against Azerbaijan at the International Court of Justice for the alleged racial discrimination of ethnic Armenians.

The UN court, based in the Hague, issued a statement on Thursday, September 16, confirming the application against Azerbaijan for alleged violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

According to Armenia’s application, “for decades, Azerbaijan has subjected Armenians to racial discrimination. As a result of this State-sponsored policy of Armenian hatred, Armenians have been subjected to systemic discrimination, mass killings, torture and other abuse.”

Azerbaijan has responded by stating that they intend to bring a similar case against Armenia.

“Azerbaijan will file a lawsuit against Armenia with the UN International Court [of Justice] for Yerevan’s permanent violation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva told the media.