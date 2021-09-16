French Journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson Targeted by Ambassador of Azerbaijan

PARIS – Since the start of the premeditated aggression by Turkish-Azerbaijani forces on Artsakh territory, French journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson, deputy director of Le Figaro magazine, the most widely read news weekly in France, has produced several reports in Nagorno-Karabakh during the war. His writings and tweets, with those of the writer Sylvain Tesson, cover more than twenty pages of the publication in two issues (November 2020 and August 2021) and are accompanied by photographs of Antoine Agoudjian. This does not suit the Azerbaijani ambassador in France, because the journalist denounces the abuses against Armenian soldiers, some of whom were beheaded, as well as the destruction of Armenian religious buildings in Artsakh.

A tweet from Jean-Christophe Buisson displeased the Azerbaijani ambassador to France, Rahman Mustafayev. The journalist from Figaro magazine tweeted: “The destruction of the Armenian Christian religious heritage of Artsakh in Nagorno-Karabakh by Azeri soldiers continues in international silence.

1- The ambassador of Azerbaijan is angry because I compare the destruction of the tomb of Masoud in Afghanistan with that of the khachkars of the Armenian cemeteries of Artsakh Nagorno Karabakh by Azeri soldiers.

2 – Dozens of Azeri trolls are targeting me this weekend.”