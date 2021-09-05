Germany-Armenia Soccer Match Concluding in Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany – Germany is hosting Armenia’s national team in Stuttgart. The Armenian team is playing an important match with one of the strongest national teams in World Cup Qualifying games. As a result of four games, Armenia was leading group J with no defeats so far, leaving even four-time world champion German’s soccer team behind as the latter has suffered one loss to North Macedonia.

Germany is leading 5:0: Gnabry scored two goals on the 6th and 15th minutes. The Armenian tricolor is noticeable on the soccer field as many European-Armenians are present. The match continues.