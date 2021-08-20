Armenian Government Unveils Five-Year Action Plan

By Sargis Harutyunyan

YEREVAN (azatutyun.am) – The Armenian government has pledged to do its part in ensuring peace and stability in the region, raising the security and providing better economic conditions for its citizens as it unveiled its five-year program on Wednesday.

Outlining the action plan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed that it was based on the promises that he made to voters in the June 20 snap parliamentary elections in which his Civil Contract party scored a landslide victory as well as on the document called “Armenia Transformation Strategy By 2050” that Pashinyan presented last year.

According to Pashinyan, ensuring the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia, a fair solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, and creating a favorable external environment around Armenia remain priority tasks for his government.

“In order to solve this problem, the government, which received a vote of confidence from the people, intends to take serious measures to mobilize the best potential of society and the nation,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said that large-scale reforms are underway in the armed forces as the army is “the main factor in ensuring the country’s external security.”