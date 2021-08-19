‘Daylight After a Century: Dr. George Djerdjian’s Collection of Photographs of Pre-1915 Ottoman Life’ Screening and Discussion

BELMONT, Mass. — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), the Ararat-Eskijian Museum, the Armenian Institute (London), and Project SAVE Armenian Photograph Archives present a screening of the video documentary “Daylight After a Century: Dr. George Djerdjian’s Collection of Photographs of Pre-1915 Ottoman Life” and discussion with author George Jerjian, grandson of Dr. George Djerdjian, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. (Eastern)/10 a.m. (Pacific). The program will be accessible live on Zoom (registration required) and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel.

Dr. George Djerdjian (1870-1947) took 240 photographs of his hometown of Arabkir and his college town of Erzerum between 1900 and 1907, of which only about 100 survive. These photographs capture the way of life of a people that within a decade would become extinct in their homeland for over 3,000 years.

For more than a century, these photographs were stored in a grey steel box, which migrated from Arabkir to Alexandria, Egypt, where it stayed for almost 50 years. Then it moved with descendants to Khartoum, Sudan, where it stayed for 20 years, then onto London, England, for 30 years, and then to Washington, D.C., for about 10 years. Now this collection of photographs has finally been exposed to daylight after a century of darkness.

For more information contact NAASR at hq@naasr.org.