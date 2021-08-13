Russia Accuses Azerbaijan of Violating Ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

By Ani Avetisyan

MOSCOW (Open Caucasus Media) – The Russian Ministry of Defense has accused Azerbaijani forces of violating the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh as tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to rise.

“Over the past 24 hours, one ceasefire violation has been recorded. On August 11, 2021, at 07:29 and 07:58, the Azerbaijani armed forces carried out two strikes using strike-type quadcopters [drones] on a position of the armed formations of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday, August 12.

Since the end of the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War brought the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region, clashes have continued to take between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces. However, Thursday’s statement was the first time Russian authorities have explicitly blamed one side for violating the ceasefire.

Wednesday’s clashes were previously reported by the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army, which said that combat UAVs were used by Azerbaijan forces.

On Thursday, the Defense Army reported that Azerbaijani troops had attempted to cross the line of contact in the east of Nagorno-Karabakh.