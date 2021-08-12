Recipe Corner: Joumana Accad’s Turnip Greens Salad

Preparation:

After washing the greens thoroughly, cut them into wide strips and boil them quickly in a pot of salted water for about 2 minutes until softened. Dunk them into a bowl of ice water, and remove them from the bowl and squeeze them dry. Set them aside on a cutting board.

Heat oil in a skillet and fry the onion rings until browned; remove and drain on paper towels.

Now fry the chopped onion for a few minutes until it gets golden-brown; add the barberries and fry for a couple minutes, sprinkling the mixture with a teaspoon of raw sugar. Add the pine nuts and stir-fry until they get golden. Add chopped greens and mashed garlic and stir-fry for a couple minutes. Set aside in a serving dish.

Add a few tablespoons of oil to the skillet (if needed) and fry the cheese on both sides until golden. Transfer cheese chunks onto the serving platter. Serve immediately with cheese chunks and topped with the onion rings.

Notes from Joumana:

It is customary to serve lemon quarters with this dish, to squeeze on top, if desired.

I always add the garlic at the end to preserve its pungent flavor; however, here it can be added right after browning the onions.

The onion rings can be sprinkled with salt prior to frying to make them purge their juice (and get them crispier when fried).

The pine nuts can be fried ahead (or toasted) and added at the last minute.

The greens can be boiled or steamed a day ahead as well and fried right before serving with the other ingredients.

“In Lebanon, this dish is a popular one for a mezze, but can be served as a light meal in the home (perfect with a side of fried cheese). If you prefer to use dandelion greens or other greens (radish, beet, Swiss chard, mustard, spinach, or kale), go for it. In this salad, the greens are coated with olive oil and taste rich and mellow. It is served at room temperature for a mezze, but I prefer it slightly warmed-up as a light dinner,” adds Joumana.

For this recipe, go to: https://www.tasteofbeirut.com/turnip-greens-salad/#recipe

ORDER TODAY: Taste of Beirut: 175+ Delicious Lebanese Recipes from Classics to Contemporary to Mezzes and More Paperback – September 2, 2014. Take a culinary journey to the Middle East with Taste of Beirut without leaving the kitchen. Go to: https://www.amazon.com/Taste-Beirut-Delicious-Lebanese-Contemporary/dp/0757317707.

Joumana Accad, creator of the blog TasteOfBeirut.com, is a native Lebanese, a trained pastry chef, and professional caterer. In her debut cookbook, the Taste of Beirut, she shares her heritage through exquisite food and anecdotes, teaching anyone from newbies to foodies how to master traditional Lebanese cuisine. With over 175+ recipes inspired by her Teta (grandmother) in their family’s kitchen, Accad captures the fabulous flavors of the Middle East and makes them completely accessible to home cooks.

References:

https://www.instagram.com/taste.of.beirut

https://www.youtube.com/user/tasteofbeirut

https://www.facebook.com/joumanaaccadtob/videos/spinach-turnovers-taste-of-beirut/10153181235608056/

https://www.pinterest.com/tasteofbeirut/

https://www.starchefs.com/cook/press/chef-joumana-accad-publishes-her-first-cookbook-taste-beirut