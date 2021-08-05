New Batch of 50,400 AstraZeneca Shots Delivered to Armenia

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — A new batch of 50,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been delivered to Armenia, health authorities reported on Tuesday, August 3.

The new shots were purchase through the Covax vaccine-sharing facility to be used in the country’s vaccination program.

It was reported earlier that Lithuania was going to donate 27,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Armenia. The country is also planning to purchase Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson’s shots, and possibly a batch of the Novavax vaccine.

Armenia is currently using AstraZeneca, Sputnik-V and CoronaVac vaccines to inoculate people aged above 18. The vaccination program rolled out across the country in mid-April, with health authorities also setting up mobile vaccination facilities near shopping malls and on major streets in Yerevan.