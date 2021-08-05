Armenia Athletes Win 3 Medals This Week at Tokyo Olympics

Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan won a silver medal on Tuesday, August 3. Aleksanyan took on Russia’s Musa Evloev in his final bout but was defeated 5:1, partially due to a hamstring injury he suffered in his previous fight.

Finally, Simon Martirosyan, one of the strongest and most celebrated Armenian weightlifters, won silver in Tokyo on August 3, raising the medal count on the country’s balance to three at the Olympic Games.