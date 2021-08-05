TOKYO (Panorama.am) — Armenia won three Olympic medals in Tokyo this week: Artistic gymnast Artur Davtyan won the first medal for Armenia. He scored 14.733 points in the men’s vault event to win the bronze medal on August 2.
Armenia Athletes Win 3 Medals This Week at Tokyo Olympics
Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan won a silver medal on Tuesday, August 3. Aleksanyan took on Russia’s Musa Evloev in his final bout but was defeated 5:1, partially due to a hamstring injury he suffered in his previous fight.
Finally, Simon Martirosyan, one of the strongest and most celebrated Armenian weightlifters, won silver in Tokyo on August 3, raising the medal count on the country’s balance to three at the Olympic Games.
