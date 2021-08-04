Gerard Guerguerian Works to Promote Educational and Cultural Life in Stepanakert

By Siranush Sargsyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
STEPANAKERT – It has been 10 months after the war ended last year, and Artsakh is still struggling for its existence. Uncertainty about its future and a swirl of concerns over security, social, housing and other issues seem to have sidelined all aspirations aimed at the reanimation of educational and cultural life. Nevertheless, Gerard Guerguerian, a French Armenian who has long worked in the field of international and business law, is actively working in Artsakh for this reanimation.
At different times, Gergerian held the positions of president and executive vice-president in various major American and European corporations. He also lectured and published writings on international law. He is the author of the book Le Nagorny Karabakh – entre sécession et autodétermination [Nagorno Karabakh: Between Secession and Self-determination], several other volumes, and many articles.
As a member of the Paris Bar association he has always been proactive in advancing the Armenian cause from the position of international law and the adoption of pro-Armenian resolutions, including the adoption of the resolution on the Armenian Genocide in the European Parliament.
It seems his connection with Artsakh has been connected somehow with all the recent wars of the region. In 1991, during the first war in Artsakh, he provided humanitarian assistance, medical supplies and equipment, and after the war, he made it a rule to visit Artsakh every few years. When he started writing his book about Artsakh, his visits grew more frequent, he explained. During these visits he could not fail to note the scarcity of cultural and entertainment venues for young art-lovers in Artsakh.