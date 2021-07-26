  TOP STORIES WEEK   30
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
30

Week

Latest articles of the week
Edmond Y. Azadian speaking at his book reception
Arts & CultureVideos

Azadian’s Newly Published Anthology of Baikar Editorials Feted in Yerevan’s Tekeyan Center

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
24
0

YEREVAN – Edmond Y. Azadian’s new Armenian-language book, Azkayin-kaghakagan hortzanudi mech [In the National Political Vortex] was presented on July 6 in Yerevan’s Tekeyan Center, hosted by the Tekeyan Cultural Association of Armenia. This first volume of a two-part series is an anthology of editorials from the weekly newspaper Baikar, of which he is one of the founders and principal editors. The prolific Azadian previously had published nine volumes of his collected writings in English and Armenian.

A display of books

Literary critic, scholar and writer Yervand Ter Khachatryan, who was editor of the new volume, served as the event’s master of ceremonies. He spoke in detail about the book, followed by Hagop Avedikian, chief editor of the newspaper Azg. The latter noted that Azadian’s editorials from Baikar’s sister English-language weekly Armenian Mirror-Spectator could fill 10-12 volumes, and that many of his pieces should be considered of lasting value for those interested in the life of the Armenian people.

Literary critic and translator Henrik Bakhchinyan, the former director of the Charents Museum of Literature and Art, in his speech remarked that he was familiar with many of the articles from their publication in Azg, and though personally he hated politics, it was not possible to ignore the words of a man knowledgeable in this field. Bakhchinyan was followed by historian Professor Suren Sargsyan, who provided his own positive evaluation of the new anthology.

During a break from the speeches, Knarik Abrahamyan read one of Azadian’s editorials in Western Armenian to the audience. The Nairyan Vocal Ensemble gave lyrical musical performances as well.

From left, Edmond Azadian, Azg journalist Anahit Hovsepyan, and chief editor Hagop Avedikian of Azg

At the end of the event, Azadian himself spoke. After thanking TCA of Armenia President Rouben Mirzakhanyan and other organizers, Azadian stressed that he has never asked himself why he writes. However, Avedikian in the volume’s preface appropriately quoted the French philosopher René Descartes’ words, “I think, therefore I am,” and translated them into the creative realm as “I write, and therefore I exist.”

The video that follows shows the traditional “kinetzon” at which the newly published work is feted with wine.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous TCA Holds Family Night at Its Beshgeturian Center in Altadena
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.