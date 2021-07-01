Armenian Vegan’s Lasagna with Eggplant, Mushrooms and Tofu

This mouthwatering vegan lasagna recipe was created by Dikranouhi “Dee” Kirazian, author of the essential Armenian Vegan cookbook published in 2013. “It’s made with eggplant, mushrooms, garlic, and tofu that is so good your guests may ask for it again and again,” says Dee. “This savory recipe from my cookbook is the ideal meal for every potluck, dinner, and family feast. It can be especially handy around holiday meals when you’re deciding what to serve to family members or relatives who will not eat turkey, steak, or whatever meat dish on your menu. It is meatless, dairy-free, and packed with spices and flavors that are sure to please even serious meat-lovers. After this lasagna, your guests will want to make it, too,” she adds.

Armenian Vegan was a six-year long research project for Dee and her husband, George Kirazian, who is also an accomplished author and editor. She tested and prepared more than 200 vegan recipes in her own home, taking photos, and documenting each step and ingredient along the way. “I’ve included many old and new Armenian vegan recipes, family memories and anecdotes,” she says. “My cookbook is a labor of love and a legacy for my children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and for future generations, so they will remember their heritage and their diverse Armenian culinary history.”

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, Dee came to the United States in 1959, where she initially taught Armenian language classes at Holy Cross Armenian Church in Union City, New Jersey. She and her husband George now live in San Diego, California where they raised their three daughters. (Dee and Arshagouhi Tavitian are sisters of Archbishop Vatche Hovsepian, former Primate of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Western Diocese.)

“Another time-saving tip is to make the sauce the night before, allowing the spices and flavors to marinate the mushrooms, eggplant and tofu,” adds Dee. “You can keep this lasagna in the refrigerator for at least 5 days. Warm up slices in the microwave or reheat the entire lasagna (covered with foil) until bubbly.”

Ingredients:

1 28-oz can diced tomatoes