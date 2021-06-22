  TOP STORIES WEEK   25
 

Haritun Arto Shahrik
Obituary: Haritun Arto Shahrik, Lifelong Learner, Dedicated to Family

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Haritun Arto Shahrik died on Sunday, June 20, 2021 peacefully from complications that began with a compression fracture. He would have turned 98 within two days of his passing.

He was born on June 22, 1923 in Istanbul, Turkey to Parsegh Shahrikian of Shabinkarahisar, Turkey and Azniv (Fermanian) of Tokat, Turkey. He was the younger of two siblings; his late brother Hrant was 11 years older, also born in Istanbul.

Haritun was a man who was larger than life, an enormous presence with a gentle demeanor, brilliant smile and twinkle in his eye. He immersed himself in science, and almost equally in philosophy, religion, spirituality, the arts and the psychology of the human condition.

A romantic at heart, he had an extraordinary mind. He was a deep thinker and seeker of knowledge from medical research to Armenian and world history and culture to the mysteries of the universe, and always encouraged and inspired his children and grandchildren to question everything and never stop learning.

“I’m 85 and am still learning, the lessons never stop,” he once said. He was full of wisdom which he imparted to his family over the years. And whether he was sharing a life lesson, or posing a question or simply recalling a funny memory, he pulled you in with his cadence of perfectly timed words and pauses, that often had his listeners at the edge of their seats. His blue eyes smiling throughout, he would often end with an “ayo” or “ays kan.”

Haritun attended St. Michel High School in Istanbul, and spent a year studying French at Istanbul’s Faculty of French Language and Literature. Next he pursued dentistry at Istanbul’s Faculty of Dentistry, graduating in 1952.

During his third year of dental studies, he conducted basic science research regarding the diseases of the oral cavity under the supervision of the University.

In 1956, he immigrated from to Boston, accepting a position at the Forsyth Pediatric Dental Clinic, where he continued to work as a dentist for two years. During his second year at Forsyth Dental, he expressed his desire to continue the research he had started in Istanbul characterizing the diseases of the human oral cavity. He received permission to start his own lab at the Forsyth Dental Clinic, initiating the rebuilding of what would become a famous research center in future years. He advanced his training in dentistry at the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, earning his second degree as a Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) following two years of study.

Despite his involvement in clinical practice, research continued to be an important part of his career. Initially inspired from reading Louis Pasteur’s biography when he was in high school, he stayed committed to pursuing research on the human body throughout his career in dental medicine.

He opened a dental practice in Belmont and served his community until retiring in his 80s. He was universally loved by all his patients and was often called “the painless dentist.”

Haritun Arto Shahrik with his daughters and grandchildren

In his early years, he lived on Curtis Street in Boston with his mother Azniv and met his wife Nina Oganian at an Armenian Students Association dance in Boston. They married on July 29, 1962 and soon had two children, Anahid and Lilian. They eventually moved to Lexington, which became the family home for decades until Nina passed away of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 1998.

Haritun loved life; he had a joie de vivre that transcended the physical riches of life. It was the richness of heart and mind, his love and devotion to family and the simple things in life that brought him the most joy. Stop and smell the roses was not a mere saying, he lived it, literally and figuratively. He was always amazed by the wonders of nature. He would often point to a flower blooming or leaves turning color and say, with the deepest of gratitude, “This is life, beautiful.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Unconditional love, kindness, empathy, generosity, endless gratitude and self-care were the values he embraced throughout his life and blessed his family with and those around him.

He loved to dance and had quite the moves, which was still very present in him, well into his 90s. He enjoyed dancing with his daughters and niece and later with his granddaughters to some of his favorite songs from greats including Glenn Miller and Frank Sinatra. His favorite style was Latin and every once in a while, he danced to the tunes of “Cabaret,” as if he was performing on stage. He was young at heart and always ready to play a round of Tavloo, kick around a soccer ball, shoot a basket, or even play tennis with his daughters and eventually his grandchildren.

He was always present at school recitals, soccer and basketball games, and dance performances, cheering his grandchildren on with a gleam in his eye. And maybe even playing sideline coach.

He seemed happiest when sitting around a dining table with his family and/or close friends, enjoying good food and wine … and lots of bread (and lemon) celebrating special occasions, sharing stories, laughing and relishing each bite. He was always seated at the head of the table and always orchestrated the perfect mix of joy and inspiration.

He was an active member of the Armenian community in Boston including the Knights of Vartan, “Bolsa Hye Miutune” (Istanbul Armenian Society) and often generously donated to many charitable causes, from the Armenian Hospital in Istanbul to the local Armenian churches and schools to many non-Armenian causes.

He was the husband of the late Nina (Oganian) Shahrik. He leaves daughters Anahid Shahrik and Dr. Lilian Mahrokhian (late husband Vahe Mahrokhian); grandchildren Diran Shahrik, Shant, Sanan and Sarine Mahrokhian; nieces and nephews Nadia Shahrik and Jacqueline Phillips, Barbara Seda Kaligian and her husband Dikran Kaligian and Armen Aghamianz, and grandnieces and grandnephews Andreas, Keri, Rosdom and Yeraz.  He was predeceased by his brother, Hrant.

Visiting hours will be at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown on Wednesday, June 23, 6 – 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Ave., Watertown, on Thursday, June 24 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to any of the following; Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church or Armenian Relief Society, Inc – Artsakh Fund, 80 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472, or Cure Alzheimer’s Fund at curealz.org/giving/donate/

 

 

