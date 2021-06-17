Therefore, it is not surprising that Iran, which had observed strict neutrality during the war, has been flexing its muscles. The expectation is that Iran will respond to Biden’s move in its own terms; that is, two days after Armenia’s elections, Iran will hold its own presidential election. President Hassan Rouhani, who was considered a liberal by Iranian standards, can no longer run as a candidate and perhaps the next candidate will be the one who can take advantage of Washington’s overtures.

However, Iran has already drawn its own red line, announcing that it will not tolerate any border changes in the region. It did not even hesitate to state that any change might lead it to use military force. But even more interesting is the news that Tehran is ready to offer a corridor to Azerbaijan, over its own territory. That eventually will relieve tension on Armenia and undermine Russian Foreign Minster Sergey Lavrov’s plan, which Armenians believe is to impose the Azerbaijani corridor linking Baku to Nakhichevan, through Syunik.

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan is keenly aware of these possibilities and is pushing to impose on Armenia certain arrangements before the latter is rearmed and bolstered by powerful supporters. Aliyev has stated that he has offered Armenia a peace deal which Yerevan is refusing to consider and that Armenia will regret the decision in the long run.

Of course implied in that statement is the threat that if Armenia fails to sign a peace treaty on Azerbaijani terms, it will end up facing another war.

But what is in that peace treaty that Armenia is refusing to consider? Azerbaijan will recognize Armenia’s territorial integrity in return for Armenia recognizing Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, including Nagorno Karabakh.

Azerbaijan has also other reasons to enter into hasty arrangements with Armenia. While Baku is contending that it has resolved the Karabakh issue by force, pressure is building on the other side, by the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, to return to negotiating under the framework of the OSCE, where certain principles would apply.

One of those principles was the refusal to use force to resolve problems.

Azerbaijan has already violated that principle. France, in particular, is very eager to play a role as a peacemaker and its parliament has already adopted a resolution to declare Karabakh an independent entity.

During Pashinyan’s visit to Paris and Brussels earlier this month, President Emmanuel Macon and European Union President Charles Michel called for the immediate and unconditional release of Armenian prisoners of war under the terms of the November 9 declaration. They also asked Azerbaijan and Armenia to reposition their armed forces along the lines they were at on May 11.

The most interesting development is the US’s forceful entry into the Caucasus. While at this writing, we do not have the results of the Biden-Erdogan meeting, Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker’s visit to the region and his unequivocal statements already signal that America is back and here to play a role.

Reeker has reiterated the statements made by France and the EU regarding prisoners of war and border issues.

In addition to those, the US was instrumental in the release of 15 prisoners of war to the embarrassment of the Russian side, which has been exasperating its Armenian allies by not enforcing the November 9 agreements with Azerbaijan.

These actions do not necessarily mean that the US is favoring Armenia. It is rather signaling to Moscow and Ankara that the time for their unilateral actions is over.

Another sign that the US is taking notice of the region is that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken again activated the waiver on Section 907 of Freedom Support Act for direct aid to Azerbaijan by the US, which was specifically designed to defend Armenia against Azerbaijani aggression.

As we can see, the Caucasus is under rapid transformation and Armenia has to take advantage of the opportunities that may arise. But Armenia’s foreign policy establishment is in collapse after the resignation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan and his deputies this month.

Protocol requires that the foreign minister greet Mr. Reeker at Zvartnots Airport in Yerevan. But Armenia embarrassingly did not have a foreign minister. What is more ominous was that Mr. Pashinyan himself acted in the role of the foreign minister, while diplomacy is not his forte. If Mr. Pashinyan truy loves Armenia, he should stay away from assuming any diplomatic mission.

Many potential changes in the region favor Armenia which needs a team of able and experienced career diplomats to secure Armenia’s position in the region.

Unfortunately, thus far, Armenia is delinquent in its diplomacy.