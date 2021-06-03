Ara Asaturyan ‘I Believe Our Art and Culture Will Save Us’

As you said, now times are not good for high art, especially in Armenia, but, anyway, what are your current works?I never stop working. This is the only thing I can professionally do for my own self and my country. I am far from politics, fake news and all that hatred in social media. I have this whole world of art and culture with me and I feel comfortable there. I very much want to see our society back in that world one day and I am doing all I can to make this possible.

In the beginning of May, I was impressed very much by your last performance, #44 / Genetic Amnesia, co-directed with Arman Julhakyan. The subject of 44-day war expressed in newly Armenian dance and music raises important issues not only for current hard period but generally for diagnosing our national identity. This show is worthy to be presented all around world not only as a strong anti-war message, but also for better self-recognition. Please tell us how this idea came out and who helped in its implementation?

The disastrous 44-day war has left deep, unhealable wounds in our hearts and has opened our eyes in the light of a new reality. As representatives of the Armenian nation and art, we – more specifically, the selfsame Grigor Khachatryan as director and Arman Julhakyan and me as choreographers – could not help expressing our personal feelings and attitude concerning that tragedy. As a result, we created a modern ballet entitled #44 / Genetic Amnesia as a tribute to our heroes and our past and as a message to the generations to come. Some episodes of the ballet were choreographed during last days of the war and in the following months that concept brought together a creative team of devotees, namely, our friends and supporters, Patrick Malakian (film director, the son of world renowned filmmaker Henri Verneuil) and Jan Franceschi from France, and Vardan Ghukasyan and Artur Barkhudaryan from Armenia, who spared no time and effort to make this project true. As a result, on May 6 we made public a 44-minute work that reflected our common pain and sorrow and expressed our common protest and hopes. The show was broadcast live and is available on youtube (see Hashtag44 Facebook page). Every Armenian or non-Armenian can watch our ballet and if he or she likes it, can make a donation to help us to show it in Artsakh or even abroad. Our dancers are extremely talented teens (15-18 years old) from the Holy Echmiadzin-AGBU Nork Youth Center’s Narek Dance Ensemble. Those kids danced in many of our shows. They danced different stories. Some of them were very tragic. Some of them were about the Armenian Genocide. They tried their best to express what we wanted them to express and they did it perfectly, but it was something they could just imagine. “ #44” is a different story: those kids were our co-authors – for, unfortunately, they saw everything with their own eyes, and it was no longer just a story but their own life. So, they were very true, sincere and dedicated throughout the project and heartbreakingly emotional and convincing on the stage.

I wish we’ll never create such ballets anymore and I really hope that our kids will never experience such things again but will live and dance only happy stories in a happy peaceful country.

I do believe that our beautiful art and fantastic culture will save us and that a gem like Armenia will not be lost but will shine brightly all over the world.