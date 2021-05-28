We Need to Get Ready for New Battles of Sardarabad

It is unlikely that any of our Eastern or Western so-called ally or friendly large states will, merely for the sake of justice, help us to maintain the integrity of our borders, while we remain inactive and at best write petitions left and right asking others to intervene while enemy boots have already trod across our borders a long time ago.

After six centuries of stateless existence, we regained statehood a century ago by means of great sacrifices. Our reborn country has reached the highest international levels of successful development in the fields of culture, industry and the sciences, including military innovations. Nonetheless, today, as a result of the reigning political incompetence, the country is being lost piece by piece without having the possibility of firing even a single shot in defense.

In the face of this alarming situation, calls for new battles of Sardarabad are expectedly being raised in Armenia. In May 1918, however, the calls for the defense of the motherland were directed at the remnants from the Armenian massacres that were gathered in the limited areas of Sardarabad, Gharakilissa and Bash Abaran. Today the threat is spread along the entire borders of Armenia, excepting of course its friendly sections with Georgia and Iran. Also a large portion of Armenians live now beyond Armenia, throughout the vast spread of the diaspora. While it is unrealistic to expect the latter’s physical presence to defend Armenia’s borders, on the other hand it is imperative that it helps through other means its brethren who themselves have no choice but to raise physical barriers along the borders of all endangered regions to prevent any Azerbaijani or Turkish soldier from being tempted to repeat the Syunik precedent of unwelcome “touristic” trespass.

If the regular Armenian army, based on today’s authorities’ political calculations, will still be prevented to intervene, there remains no other alternative but for civilians and volunteer groups to create a human barrier to stop the enemy advance into Armenian lands by invoking once more the spirit of the heroes, and by ringing the bells, of the victorious battle of Sardarabad.

Under the present circumstances, the civilian population of border communities in particular must be trained and armed in order to be able to successfully perform their self-defense operations. Today, however, they are still not permitted to arm themselves. In all civilized nations where due to particular circumstances civilians are not properly protected by the official regular armed forces of the country, they are then authorized to arm themselves in order to protect their families and properties. In that respect the right for self-defense of the citizens of the United States of America is notorious as it is granted by a prominent article of the country’s constitution. It is imperative that with the probability of a forthcoming existential struggle in Armenia, authorities legalize and immediately grant civilians the right to bear arms for self-defense.

At this point, there is obviously no alternative. It is necessary to be ready along the entire length of the Armenian border to recreate the victorious battles of Sardarabad, or else be resigned to accept the reality of having to meet the enemy in the streets of Yerevan! That possibility had actually been impertinently evoked by Aliyev a few months back in one of his fiery warmongering speeches. At the time, we may have ignored those provocative statements. Now, on the other hand, our continuing to ignore such revolting possibilities would amount to sheer irresponsibility.