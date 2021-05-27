  TOP STORIES WEEK   21
 

The VAN Quartet
Armenia & KarabakhArts & CultureCommunity

Armenian Museum of America Announces Concert Featuring VAN Jazz Quartet

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WATERTOWN — The Armenian Museum of America recently announced the fifth in its online concert series featuring the VAN Quartet, an Armenian ethno-jazz fusion group. The concert will be shown online on Sunday, June 13 at 2 p.m. EST (11 a.m. PST and 10 p.m. in Armenia).

This concert series is supported by a grant from the Dadourian Foundation and is curated by Konstantin Petrossian, artistic director, composer and conductor. It is free, open to the public, and pre-registration is not required.

“In recent months we’ve hosted artists from Armenia, as well as from the diaspora,” says Executive Director Jason Sohigian. “This month, we’re pleased to present this concert with talented musicians from Armenia and from our diasporan community in Moscow.”

The VAN Quartet’s music is based on traditional Armenian folk songs and original compositions. The group is led by pianist and vocalist Vahagn Hayrapetyan and features duduk player Emmanuel Hovhannisyan, percussionist Vardan Babayan, and bassist Makar Novikov. Hayrapetyan is one of leading figures in the Armenia’s jazz scene, and this group gives a jazz feel and modern harmony to Armenian folk melodies.

“The VAN Quartet blends traditional folk songs with original compositions, and their talent and range as musicians allows for the free-form improvisation and experimentation that makes jazz so exciting,” adds Sohigian. “This concert was recorded live this month exclusively for the Armenian Museum and is only available here online. We’re excited about this collaboration which brings all corners of the Armenian world together around music.”

The link to this free concert will be available on the Museum’s Facebook page, YouTube Channel, and website www.ArmenianMuseum.org.

The Armenian Museum of America is the largest Armenian museum in the diaspora. It is planning to re-open on Friday, June 18, and will be open Fridays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Over the past year, the Museum has been updating its galleries and installed air filtration units on each floor. Reservations and social distancing are required, and visits can be scheduled by calling the museum.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: ALMA, Concert
People: VAN Quartet
