Alice Haidostian, Concert Pianist and Fundraiser, Passes Away

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Alice Berberian Haidostian, born September 21, 1925 in Highland Park, MI, passed away peacefully at her home on March 24, 2021. As she was frequently known to say in her later years…”I have lived a great life.”

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Siroun and Haroutune (Harry) Berberian. She was the oldest of four children, Hasmig Imirzian, Ara Berberian and Balig Stein. Her sister Balig survives. Her marriage to Dr. Berj H. Haidostian on October 1, 1949 lasted until his death in March, 1993. Theirs was a marriage of great love, respect and commitment to each other. They were the proud parents of Cynthia (Roy) Wilbanks, Ypsilanti, Christine (Michael) Garry, Barrington, Illinois, and Dicran (Aralynn) Haidostian, Bloomfield Hills.

In addition to her children, she is survived by five beautiful grandchildren; Lauren Garry (Brandt Brownlee), Armen (Erica) Garry, Kristen (Michael) Oziemkowski, Allison (David) Baron, and Lisa (Connor) Gants. She was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Kyleigh and Jay Oziemkowski, Maya Garry, Elina and Jack Baron, Mara Gants; and two more on the way.

She leaves behind loving nieces and nephews, cousins and many, many friends. A celebration of Alice’s full and impactful life will be held later this spring. When finalized, additional information will be available through the Edward Korkoian Funeral Home website – www.ekfh.net.