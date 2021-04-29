Atlanta Armenians Commemorate Armenian Genocide Anniversary

ATLANTA — On the night of April 24, 2021 the Armenian Church of Atlanta came together to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Very Rev. Norayr Kazazian, led the service for the canonized saints of the Genocide. In his message to the faithful, Kazazian emphasized that throughout the history of the Armenian people, despite the gravest of hardships, by the will of God, we have overcome and survived. Today, we are again faced with rebuilding in Armenia and Artsakh, both of which are still under constant threat. Afterwards a cultural program took place with songs and recitations.