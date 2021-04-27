A New Organization: DiasporArm – The Call

The Armenian Diaspora, which includes 75-80% of the nation’s souls and about 98% (Considering the size and GDP per community) of its economic power, is scattered throughout the world, with Armenians adapted to different cultures and languages of their respective host countries. While the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh are states and as such organized, ruled by governments constituted by ministries, each with its own structure and funding, the Diaspora is governed, if we may call it as such, by local organizations, disparate by nature, which for some have national and international affiliations. The multitude of political, cultural, religious and philanthropic organizations which “govern” the Diaspora, some partisan and often competing with one another, operate in most cases with no proper funding.

With the concerns of the Sustainability of the Diaspora and contributing to the consolidation of the states of Armenia and Artsakh and after extensive consultation with Diaspora intellectuals, activists and leaders, we can make the following proposal:

“To establish a global, well financed organization, emanating from the people, which will coordinate the Diaspora strategy and actions, make use of the significant available inactive resources, support new initiatives and optimize existing efforts.”

The vision and mission of this organization (the DiasporArm) is primarily economic, educational, cultural and social, refraining from partisan political or religious orientations and has the hereunder objectives:

Identify and mobilize the significant available inactive resources of the Diaspora, create bridges and interactions among different Diaspora communities and with the homeland, revealing the existence and importance of each community, even the tiny ones. Create wealth by using networks, by linking individuals and enterprises Give the Diaspora a coordinated direction, create synergy among the active forces within the Diaspora to optimize results, Contribute to the economic development of Armenians in the Diaspora and the Homeland, Undertake communication, education and inspiration, to make our heritage and homeland a subject of pride, Defend the Armenian interests around the world, Promote and support the advancement of cultural growth, Address social issues of concern, such as homes for the elderly, social welfare, facilitation of repatriation, Contribute to the security of Armenia and Artsakh,

The DiasporArm will have an individual membership base with emphasis on recruiting participation of non-active community members. It will be funded by its members, who will democratically elect its board of directors, and have transparency by publishing its financial reports. The DiasporArm will cooperate with global and local organizations having similar objectives.

We call upon those known for their integrity and devotion, those who have faith, are respectful, who hierarchize the Armenian interests above the partisan and personal to join, support and participate in building up DiasporArm.