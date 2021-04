STEPANAKERT – The Mirror-Spectator continues to work with its Artsakh colleagues to rebroadcast current Artsakh Public Television news reports with English subtitles.

The April review of news from Nagorno Karabakh reflects resilience and recovery efforts in this traditional Armenian land. Along with homebuilding in Stepanakert and its suburbs, and aid received from the Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin, the reports depict the rebuilding of Artsakh schools.