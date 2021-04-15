Detroit Knights Send $1.6 Million Worth of Medical Supplies to Armenia

Terterian was now tasked with filling out paperwork for the shipments, which was a challenge as the forms are geared toward World Medical Relief’s primary clients, missionaries who have specific medical objectives and will be travelling with the goods. To fill out the medical related portions of the forms, Terterian pulled in long-time Knight and physician, Dr. Gary Zamanigian, to assist him. In order to learn more about the process of shipping goods to Armenia and distributing them once they are in the country, Terterian reached out to Knight and Metro Detroit native Peter Abajian, director of the Paros Foundation, a charitable group in California.

The project was kept secret by all individuals concerned. They also worked closely with Dr. George Sampson, director of World Medical Relief.

Terterian and the small group of Knights helped Sampson to understand Armenia’s needs and World Medical Relief put together the containers for shipment. Meanwhile, the project also had to be signed off by Armenia’s Minister of Health and other officials. The receiving end of the project was assisted by Abajian and the desire at the time was for the shipment to go to one of Armenia’s poorest regions, Tavush, on the Azerbaijani border.

The initial project began in June 2020 and the concern was the Covid pandemic, therefore personal protective equipment (PPE) was a major component of the shipment, along with cardiac equipment, dialysis machines and other items that are in need in poorer regions.

Former Commander of the Detroit Lodge, Howard Atesian and his wife, Cathy, were benefactors of the first shipping container, which included $502,920 worth of medical supplies. The shipping cost was approximately $17,000 which was also donated by the Atesians.

The shipment left Detroit for New York by rail on September 14 to catch an ocean liner. Crossing the Atlantic, it entered the Mediterranean and navigated the Dardanelles and Bosporus into the Black Sea. However, due to the war that had broken out between Armenia/Artsakh and Azerbaijan, the Georgian authorities held up the shipment at the Black Sea port of Poti, extorting another $1,200 out of the Atesians to store the shipping container temporarily, which, of course, he willingly gave. Regardless, the Georgians’ cynical siding with Turkey in the conflict did not go unnoticed and was evident in many other similar events during the war when aid to Armenia was delayed. Finally, the shipment arrived on November 26, American Thanksgiving Day.

The second shipment was being put together as war was raging and Terterian requested that the supplies be geared more toward wound care. The second shipment was funded jointly by Herman and Arek Hintiryan and the Cultural Society of Armenians from Istanbul (CSAI). In an unprecedented move, Terterian asked the chairman of the CSAI, Vahe Akaraz, if there was any way he could secure the donation without informing his membership or even his executive board of the plans. The Detroit Bolsetsis, knowing the war was going on, and trusting Terterian and the Knights, with whom they have a long relationship in the tight-knit Detroit community, agreed to the large donation without knowing precisely what it was going toward. The donation from the Hintiryans and the CSAI amounted to $583,560 worth of medical supplies, placed in a second shipping container that departed on November 4 and arrived on January 31.

The process of the third shipment also began during the war, on November 9.

This time Terterian specifically requested prosthetics to be included in the shipment as he knew there would be a need for such items to help severely wounded warriors as well as civilians. The benefactor this time was St. John’s Armenian Church and the shipping container held $543,680 worth of medical supplies, broken down into 5,400 pounds of disposable “supplies” (including PPE) and 10,984 pounds of permanent “equipment” (including prosthetics, hospital beds, etc. etc.) The other containers had similar contents. This final shipment left port on December 4 and arrived on February 11.

In the case of all the shipments, Terterian wrote letters to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian as well as the Minister of Health to inform them of the donations that were arriving. Also in the case of all shipments, Terterian did not inform his lodge members nor the public until the shipment was safely in Armenia.

In total, the 3 containers amounted to $1,630,160 worth of medical supplies, which the Nareg-Shavarshan Lodge members fervently hope will be of great aid to the people of Armenia, in continuing the noble goals of the founders of the Knights of Vartan, which the Detroit lodge has upheld for over a century.