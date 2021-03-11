Opposition Continues to Rally Against Pashinyan

YEREVAN (Armenpress, Panorama) — The joint candidate of the Fatherland Salvation Movement Vazgen Manukyan said during a demonstration at Baghramyan Street that they will patiently move forward their struggle, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Vazgen Manukyan emphasized that it is necessary to organize elections, so as the people could make a choice, but that should be done not under the current authorities. He once again reminded their plan, according to which the Prime Minister steps down, after which an interim government is formed, the situation in the country stabilizes and elections are held.

Manukyan urged protesters to block all the entrances of the National Assembly to prevent the MPs from entering.

“They must be unable to enter here. This entrance is blocked, go and block the other ones. Go ahead, my friends. We are surrounding the National Assembly, and it will return to normal operation only when it is ready to make decisions suitable for our people,” Manukyan said.

Another opposition figure, Ara Saghatelyan, also urged on his supporters.

Saghatelyan, the former chief of staff of the Armenian parliament, was set free on Saturday pending trial. He thanked people for the “struggle against the dictatorship and for his freedom” at an opposition rally on Yerevan’s Baghramyan Avenue on March 9.