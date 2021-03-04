New Productions, Revivals Bring Life to Yerevan Theatres

By Gerald Papasian
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN — While protests erupted again in Yerevan on February 25, spectators rushed to the Malian Theatre to enjoy once again my production of Hagop Baronian’s “The Dentist … Again?”
On the same evening, the State Chamber Musical Theatre opened a new play, Marc Camoletti’s “Love French Style,” which was repeated on February 26, despite continuous massive demonstrations right next to the theatre.
Theatre lovers filled the house notwithstanding chaotic traffic jams created by the riots.
I attended the second performance of “Love French Style” and witnessed how the public enjoyed itself for an hour and a half, non-stop.