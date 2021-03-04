New Productions, Revivals Bring Life to Yerevan Theatres

Some may find it frivolous to allow oneself such light “entertainment,” a typical naughty-naughty French comedy.

Nonetheless, I’m not too sure if the “farce” was not taking place on the other side of the theatre walls, in the street! Mr. and Mrs. Ceausescu’s execution was re-enacted next door, on Baghramyan Street, to the “amusement” of the protesters. Perhaps that sort of black humor is more to the taste of some? Different lives on parallel streets! On one side: chaos and hatred, on the other, a celebration of life and love!

The director of “Love French Style” was Karapet Karajyan, who successfully performed in my production of Alan Ayckbourn’s “Bedroom Farce” last year (to reopen incidentally on March 5th at the same theatre). This play was his official debut as a director, and he was able to maintain a fast pace, emblematic to French comedies. I was happy to see how the Parisian tempo and dynamics were brilliantly executed, something I had found lacking in Armenia when I first directed an archetypally French Sacha Guitry play and the rapid-fire romp “Dentist” a few years ago.

Karajyan was also able to fully exploit his young actors’ physical attributes and athletic/aesthetic gifts. It is so refreshing and encouraging to see this new generation getting rid of past “traditional-Armenian” taboos and archaic bashfulness with such contemporary freedom of body and mind, physical audacity, totally unafraid of goofing around with such unrestrained silliness.

The youthful and enthusiastic cast includes a bunch of wild and attractive actors; Hayk Petrosyan, Arthur Petrosyan, Georg Vardanyan, and hilariously droll (and sexy) comediennes Arevik Avetisyan, Laura Torosyan, and Ani Nikoyan.

The thirst for light-hearted entertainment is palpable on stage and off.