AIWA Launches 2021-2022 Scholarship Program Eva & Jack Medzorian Endowment Fund Added

BOSTON — The Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) announces that it is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2021-2022 academic year. The deadline for submission is April 19, 2021.

New this year is the establishment of the Eva and Jack Medzorian Scholarship Endowment Fund in the amount of $50,000. In accordance with the wishes of the donor, Eva Medzorian, income will be allocated annually to applicants from Armenia, specifically from the Tavush region, including the border town of Berd.

The Medzorian awards will be added to scholarships awarded by AIWA annually, ranging in value from $500 to $5,000, to full-time female students of Armenian descent attending accredited colleges or universities. Students from the United States or abroad entering their junior or senior year in college, as well as graduate students, are eligible to apply for the awards, which are based on merit as well as financial need.

In establishing the new scholarships, Eva Medzorian stressed the importance of supporting rural areas of Armenia as well projects in the capital of Yerevan. Ever since the 1988 earthquake in Armenia, she and her late husband Jack have made dozens of trips to the country to meet pressing needs there, medical care and school aid prominent among their efforts.

As co-founder as well as first president of AIWA, Medzorian has stressed the importance of diasporan support for independent Armenia, and in recent years her attention has become increasingly focused on the northeastern border of the country, whose inhabitants face all the difficulties of rural living as well as constant pressure from their nearby Azerbaijani neighbors.

$60,000 to $75,000 Awarded Annually